This fall, play-by-play audio for all the MVAOCOU Rams football games will be broadcast on theramcast.com. This link will also be found on the school website, www.mvaoschool.com. Play-by-play will be brought to listeners by Gaige Gill and Scott Kirtchgatter, and occasionally Jacob Schaffer.
The pre-game show will start 15 minutes before kick-off, which will usually be at 6:45 p.m.
Gill, a teacher at MVAO and involved with Ram athletics as a coach and co-summer weight room coordinator, got the idea to start Ramcast after being able to listen to his sister’s games online.
“I enjoy listening to her games on the ‘tigercast’ because I can make it to only a handful of games each year,” Gill said his sister plays for New London, which is five hours away in eastern Iowa.
Gill added, “We live in a very spread out football district, and we travel over an hour for several of our football games and people can’t always make to the game, but they can now always listen to the game live.”
The broadcast will also positively support the school as many administrators and coaches, students, faculty, and community members will be the halftime guests. Trivia questions will be asked and answered each broadcast and more.
Danny Davis is the president of Davis Media. He purchased the newspaper in Mediapolis in 2007. After hearing many people say to him that they received no radio coverage of their games (in Mediaplois), Davis worked with a few people to come up with a way to broadcast them on the internet. He had a radio background, but had never announced sports, so he looked to former players, coaches, teachers, or area people who had a connection to the school and had them announce.
Streaming audio reports showed that 50 listeners listened to the first game, and by the end of the season, 2,500 listeners tuned in for Mediapolis’s playoff game.
Davis shared a story of a former Mediapolis graduate who was in Afghanistan.
“He emailed us one night telling us he was listening in the barracks and asked us to tell his brother (who was playing that night) that he was proud of him” Davis said. “At that point, I thought, ‘Wow…this is having a major impact on people,’ and that is when I decided to go to other schools and see if they were interested.
Currently, there are 24 school in Iowa who use Sportscast Media for football.
Davis said there number reasons why sportscast is important.
“We have a lot of elderly people, such as grandparents, who are unable to go to the games, or sit out on the bleachers in the weather,” Davis said.
There are parents who work late, alumni who have moved away and still want to stay connected to the school and community, people are on vacation, people are in the service, or students in college who want to listen to the games.
“Our casts also give exposure to the athletics and school system, which is we feel is very important. We want everyone in the community to feel like this is their cast,” Davis added.
The casts are free to listen to.
Gill is excited about broadcasting the upcoming football games.
“I love working with kids year round in the weight room and seeing many of them grow,” Gill said.
After football, Gill said they will look at select games of other sports to broadcast on Ramcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.