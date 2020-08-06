MVAO elementary and middle schools and MVAOCOU High School will begin the 2020-2021 school year in our On-Site Model with all of our students and staff returning.
Registration for the school year is 1-8 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 6.
We will daily monitor county and local health data to determine any decsions to shift between the plans we have prepared.
Please join our Facebook page at noon on Thursday, Aug. 6, if you can, to hear a live Zoom conversation with the Directors of Public Health from Monona and Woodbury Counties.
We will be disussing safety and best practices as we prepare to begin the school year. If you cannot watch live, the conversation will stay posted on our Facebook page.
Sincerely,
Mr. Thelander
In next week’s Mapleton Press will be the FAQ summary sheet of the school’s On-Site and Hybrid plans for the start of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.