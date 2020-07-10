On June 30, we submitted three possible plans for Returning to Learn in the fall. Our school start date of Aug. 24 is seven weeks from today and much can change with circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in that time. Our three plans consist of:
1.) An On-Site learning plan where we have full capacity in school with multiple steps to mitigate risk.
2.) A Hybrid learning plan where we have 50% capacity in school daily with components of online learning and the same steps to mitigate risk.
3.) A Virtual learning plan where learning takes place on-line with MVAO curriculum, instruction, and assessments provided in an online format.
What school will look like in the fall is a crucial conversation for our stakeholders and on Monday, July 13, our three Return to Learn plans will be presented and discussed at our July board meeting.
Our July 13 board meeting will be held in the high school library, and it will be streamed again through Facebook Live on our MVAO Facebook page. Due to social distancing protocols, we will have just a few available seats at the meeting for guests, so we encourage everyone to join us live or watch a recording of the meeting that will stay on our Facebook site.
After our regular monthly board business items, we will move to the Return to Learn Plans at approximately 7:30 p.m. We will also have representatives from Burgess Monona County Public Health join us that evening to offer important perspectives.
Our proposed plans will be revised throughout July as we continue to gather feedback. We understand that there is both excitement and nervousness about what school will look like in the fall, and so in the next seven weeks, we want our planning to be focused on supporting the academic, emotional, and physical needs of every one of our students, staff, and families.
We have an amazing and caring staff, and together we will work with every family as we educate all of our students through the challenges this pandemic presents us. We are always stronger together.
Mr. Jeff Thelander
