Did you know one of the most popular game birds found here in Iowa was nearly hunted to extinction in the early 1900s? Have you ever asked yourself why these goofy birds behave like they do?
Join AmeriCorps Naturalist Olivia on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m., as we “talk about turkeys” and find out some neat facts about this fun bird. Attendees will first learn about this great bird and then go looking for the forest turkeys found near the nature center. There will be outside travel for this program, so be sure to wear sturdy hiking shoes and weather prepared attire.
The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road (Hwy 12), Sioux City.
For more information about this program and to pre-register, contact the nature center at 712-258-0838 or email Olivia Parks at oparks@woodburyparks.org.
