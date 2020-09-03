Have you ever heard of them? They are Lego crafts where kids create bracelets, pencil boxes, and other items. This week, a group of kids in grades 4th through 6th got together at the Mapleton library and created Lego Dot bracelets. When they finished, they got to keep their creation. The event was held outside at the park with plenty of hand sanitizer and social distancing. More craft projects will be coming this fall, the next one will be Friday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m. Call the library at 712-881-1312 to register. The event will be limited to 10 participants in grades 2nd to 5th.
