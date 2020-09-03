Have you ever heard of them? They are Lego crafts where kids create bracelets, pencil boxes, and other items. This week, a group of kids in grades 4th through 6th got together at the Mapleton library and created Lego Dot bracelets. When they finished, they got to keep their creation. The event was held outside at the park with plenty of hand sanitizer and social distancing. More craft projects will be coming this fall, the next one will be Friday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m. Call the library at 712-881-1312 to register. The event will be limited to 10 participants in grades 2nd to 5th.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.