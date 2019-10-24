Lego challenge
The September Lego challenge was a towering success. For each item, such as books, movies, and magazines checked out of Fisher Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton during September, a Lego was added to the tower. The tower seen here is constructed of 1,840 Legos. Standing next to the tower is Johnny Moody, who was assisted in building and stabilizing the final tower.

(0) comments

