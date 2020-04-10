Legislators welcome First Sergeant Leek

Rep. Stan Gustafson (R-Cumming), Rep. Steven Holt (R-Denison), Rep. Sandy Salmon (R-Janesville), and Rep. Matt Windschitl (R-Missouri Valley) welcomed First Sergeant Shaun Leek with the United States Marine Corps to the Iowa House of Representatives during the week of Feb. 24.
First Sergeant Leek was visiting the capitol to meet with representatives and tour the building.
Pictured are all of the Marines serving in the Iowa House of Representatives: Rep. Stan Gustafson (R-Cumming), Rep. Steven Holt (R-Denison), Rep. Sandy Salmon (R-Janesville), Rep. Matt Windschitl (R-Missouri Valley), and First Sergeant Shaun Leek (Des Moines).
