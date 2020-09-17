Loren Hollister Post 496 American Legion Auxiliary met on Thursday, Sept. 3, with 10 members present, plus we had one visitor that joined our group that day. We welcome Cindy Nielsen to the Auxiliary.
The meeting was opened in style. Minutes of our August meeting were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was given and approved.
The old business was we helped the Legion to put rock in the parking lot. We donated $400 to help pay for half of the cost, and Leo Dose moved the rock from across the street to their lot. Thank you, Leo.
New business was our dues of $25 are due now. Don’t know when we will get the notice from the state, but Glenda has the list and can pay any time.
The bingo lunch was discussed. With the money donated by some of our members last month, we are able to buy everything for this month, so we all get a rest… except Cindy volunteered to make a rhubarb pie. We will have five pies, loose meats, and will try hot dogs again. Shirley will get the hot dogs and buns and will have the meat to Glenda by Friday for her to cook.
We discussed what we need to do for our veterans this fall and winter. We pay the dues for our ladies that are in the nursing homes. We have decided to treat our legion members to breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Beef ‘N’ Brew. The ladies are invited also. Sharon made the motion to treat them, and Barb seconded it; motion carried. Also, Glenda made a motion, and Mavis seconded to pay for haircuts for the veterans that are in Maple Heights for Veterans Day.
Shirley will check with Karla at school to see if we can give the staff and teachers apples again this year for National Education week in November. Will decide for sure on Christmas as we get closer.
The Food Pantry was discussed. Shirley will check with Connie and see about getting it cleaned up and what to do with it.
The county Legion Auxiliary meeting will be in Whiting on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Community Center starting at 9 a.m. The District Conference will be held in Sloan on Saturday, Sept. 19, if anyone is interested in going.
The next meeting will be Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. at the Beef ‘N’ Brew.
Meeting adjourned.
Shirley Hesse, Secretary
