Sorry, no monthly news to report. I know we all do not like the way things are going, but we will make the best of it and we will survive.
We will have a meeting on June 4 at 9:30 a.m. If the Beef is not open, we will meet at the Legion Hall. I have talked to several of the officers, and we feel there is no way we can have the Memorial Day Luncheon this year.
Also, with the way business places have to operate, we will not have a poppy drive this year either. This is a major source of money we spend on our veterans. If anyone would like to donate to our cause, just let me or Glenda Muckey know, and we will accommodate you.
Everyone stay safe and hopefully will see you all in June.
Shirley Hesse, Secretary
