We finally got to have a meeting. Met at the Beef on Thursday, June 4, with eight members present.
The meeting was opened in style. Minutes of our March meeting were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was given and approved.
Old business was that the cemetery marker for Marie Albertson was ordered and arrived, and Marla put it on the cemetery. We did not know she did not have one, sorry Marla.
New business was election of officers. Margie Bueoy made the motion to put the same officers back into office. It was seconded so all the officers will remain the same. Thanks!
The Legion is starting bingo on June 14, so our luncheon was discussed. We still serve the same things, but with the prices, we have to increase our prices a little. The next meeting will be Thursday, July 2, at the Beef N Brew at 9:30 a.m.
Beings I am submitting this after bingo, want to thank everyone who attended. We did have a nice group and lunch price did not cause a problem.
Want to thank the Girl Scouts who were there with cookies. They gave all the veterans in attendance a free box of cookies. Was very thoughtful of them and the guys appreciated it. Thank you again, girls.
Shirley Hesse, Secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.