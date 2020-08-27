Loren Hollister Post 496 American Legion Auxiliary met on Thursday, Aug. 6, with nine members present.
The meeting was opened in style. Minutes of our July meeting were read and approved. Treasurer’s report was given and approved. There was no old business.
New business was our dues of $25 are due now. Don’t know when we will get the notice from the state, but Glenda has the list and can pay anytime.
The bingo lunch was discussed. Our prices will remain the same as you know it costs to make the sandwiches and pie. Does not seem to bother the guests. Would like for more members to step up and donate a pie or offer to pay for one. This goes for all members; you do not have to attend meetings or play bingo to help us out. Just give me a call, 712-881-2578.
Our next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Beef ‘N’ Brew at 9:30. Please try and come.
Shirley Hesse, Secretary
