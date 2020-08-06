Ann Cox, former Quiz Bowl coach at MVAOCOU, was awarded the Iowa Quiz Bowl League’s Small School Coach of the Year award for 2019-2020 by the Iowa Quiz Bowl League.
Cox passed away suddenly back in January.
“The award will bear her name going forward to honor her legacy of excellence and passion not just for quiz bowl, but for other academic opportunities that she worked so hard to provide for her students,” said Jay Winter, IQBL CEO and treasurer. Cox earned this award by a vote of the IQBL membership.
Ann’s parents, Nancy and Harvey Hanson, said they were very happy when they received the letter saying the award would named after her. Harvey sent copies of the letter to all of Ann’s brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews to let them know she was being honored.
Winter wrote, “I valued Ann very much as a colleague and friend, as she was routinely among the first coaches in the state to sign up for our events, regardless of where they were located. She always had a smile on her face, was a great coach and mentor for her students, and was quick to volunteer to read questions to make sure tournaments ran smoothly. All of her coaching colleagues across the state had great respect for Ann, and we will miss her presence and kindness.”
Cox had been the school’s Talented and Gifted teacher for 19 years. Her students affectionately called her “MC.” She escorted many students to Math Bowls, Quiz Bowls, Destination Imagination competitions, and countless other matches of the minds. She guided Destination Imagination teams, who several times advanced to the International Competition.
Nancy said Ann enjoyed taking kids to contests.
“She helped her students realize how to ‘think outside the box,’ helping them with their natural talents and showing them that anything is possible with perseverance,” said a line from her obituary.
Sydney Fundermann was involved with Quiz Bowl for three years during high school and said Cox was also fun to be around.
“She was always willing to help us out and talk us, though not only how to do better in school, but how to do better in life,” Fundermann said.
Harvey got the chance to talk to four to five of the Quiz Bowl students at the luncheon that followed Ann’s funeral in January. The students talked to Harvey about what they enjoyed about Cox. They told him she would tell them, “Try to do what you want to do right the first-time.”
Additional Quiz Bowl Note:
Even though the Quiz Bowl season was cut short due to COVID-19, the MVAOCOU Quiz Bowl team performed exceptionally well this season.
A list of honors given by the Iowa Quiz Bowl League were announced and junior Camric Hamann, was one of eight students selected throughout the state for Iowa All-State Honors. This was his second year receiving this honor.
