Crawford County will offer a “Last Chance” Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for private pesticide applicators on Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Crawford County Extension office in Denison.
This program, produced by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program, will fulfill 2020 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., and the course runs for approximately two-and-a-half hours. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Kathy Thul at the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Crawford County by calling 712-263-4697.
Topics covered include recognition of sensitive areas, including groundwater and other non-target sites and organisms, and best management practices to protect these areas, pesticide labels, pests, pest management, and pesticides.
No walk-ins or late registration allowed. Face coverings advised, and social distancing will be adhered to. Class size limited.
Additional locations offering this course listed on the Pesticide Safety Education Program website, www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP/.
