The Lake Riders Saddle Club, Lake View, Iowa held its Third Fun Day of the year on July 12 at the clubgrounds. The winners for the day were:
Senior Division
• Barry Bergman of Arthur – 1st Place
• Liz Cooley of Smithland – 2nd Place
• Sherry Reiling of Ida Grove – Tie for 3rd and 4th Place
• Rhonda Pankau – Schleswig – Tie for 3rd and 4th Place
Junior Division
• Tatum Shepherd of Schaller – 1st Place
• Sam Reiling of Ida Grove – 2nd Place
• Abby Bergman of Arthur – 3rd Place
PeeWee Division
• Liz Martin of Cherokee – 1st Place
• Sophie Morgan of Schleswig – 2nd Place
• June Jurgensen of Denison – 3rd Place
Sponsors were Rustic River Winery, Cookies BBQ, The Bar, Diamond McBride and MGM Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning. Fun Days are open to the public. They invite horse enthusiasts to join them by either participating or simply watching an afternoon of family fun.
Plan to attend our Fourth and final Fun Day on Aug. 2, at 1:30 p.m. at the club grounds located north of Lake View at the intersection of Rolf Avenue and 290th Street. Check out the Lake Riders Saddle Club on Facebook.
