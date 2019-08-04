The Lake Riders Saddle Club, Lake View, held its Second Fun Day of the year on July 7 at the club grounds. The winners for the day were:
Senior Division – (right to left)
• First Place – Holly Wampler of Sac City.
• Second Place – Kay Luscombe of Holstein.
• Third Place - Patricia Martin of Cherokee.
Junior Division – (right to left)
• First Place – Kiara Luscombe of Holstein.
• Second Place – Shaina Wunschel of Ida Grove.
• Third Place – Sam Reiling of Ida Grove.
• PeeWee Division – (left to right)
First Place – Liz Martin of Cherokee.
Second Place – Saige Raasch of Odebolt.
Third Place – Marley Boettger of Schleswig.
Fun Days include arena events for all ages with prizes awarded. These are open to the public. The Lake Riders Saddle Club invites horse enthusiasts to join them – either participating or simply watching an afternoon of family fun.
Plan to attend the Third Fun Day on Sunday, Aug. 4, starting at 1:30 p.m., and the Fourth Fun Day on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 1:30 p.m., at the club grounds located north of Lake View at the intersection of Rolf Avenue and 290th Street. Check out the Lake Riders Saddle Club on Facebook.
