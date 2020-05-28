The Lake Riders Saddle Club of Lake View sponsored the 2020 Outdoor and Gun Show at the Ida Grove Community Hall.
The show featured outdoors, fishing, and hunting items for sale. The club would like to thank the community and surrounding communities for attending the show or donating to the raffle.
Raffle winners this year are Justin Galvin and Bob Leiting. Presenting to the winners was club president Will Reiling and vice president Ben Martin.
The Lake Riders Saddle Club has been an active club since 1964, promoting horseback riding, community service, and equine family fun.
The club will be hosting Summer Fun Days at the arena north of Lake View. Summer Fun Days are being planned for June 7, June 21, July 12, and Aug. 2.
New members are always welcome. Visit Lake Riders Saddle Club on Facebook for more information and event updates.
