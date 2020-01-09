Front row: Liz Martin of Cherokee, first place PeeWee; Saige Raasch of Odebolt, second place, PeeWee; and Sophie Morgan of Schleswig, third place PeeWee. Back row: Kay Luscombe of Holstein, first place Senior; Patricia Martin of Cherokee, second place Senior; Will Reiling of Ida Grove, third place Senior); Shaina Wunschel of Ida Grove, first place Junior; Kiara Luscombe of Holstein, second place Junior; Sam Reiling of Ida Grove, third place Junior; Lyli Morgan of Schleswig, Sportsmanship; and Abby Bergman of Arthur, Most Improved.