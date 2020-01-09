The Lake Riders Saddle Club recently held its 2019 year-end awards banquet in Sac City. The Lake Riders Saddle Club of Lake View was organized in April 1964 to promote horseback riding, community service, and having fun. The club currently has 55 members from the surrounding areas.
The club participates in parades in surrounding towns and hosts Summer Fun Days at the local club grounds. Each summer, the club has several trail rides in the areas, which are all open to the public.
The club has taken part in the Pony Express Ride for Camp Sunnyside for over 40 years to collect money for disabled children and adults so they may attend camp for one week, free of charge, each summer. The Lake Riders Saddle Club has raised over $100,000 for Pony Express.
Belonging to the Lake Riders Saddle Club is a family affair with children, parents, and grandparents all taking part in the activities.
Award winners accumulated points by competing in Summer Fun Days.
Divisions include PeeWee for age 9 and under, Juniors for ages 10-16, and Seniors for ages 17 and up. Division place winners are pictured.
For more information on the Lake Riders Saddle Club events, contact President Will Reiling at 712-676-2250. New members are always welcome.
