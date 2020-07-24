The Lake Riders Saddle Club, Lake View, held its second Fun Day of the year on June 21 at the clubgrounds. The winners for the day were:
Senior Division:
• Holly Wampler of Sac City – 1st Place.
• Sherry Reiling of Ida Grove – 2nd Place.
• Barry Bergman of Arthur – 3rd Place.
• Kay Luscombe of Holstein – 7th Place.
• Will Reiling of Ida Grove – 4th Place.
• Liz Cooley of Smithland – Tie for 5th and 6th Place.
• Patricia Martin of Cherokee – Tie for 5th and 6th Place.
Junior Division:
• Kiara Luscombe of Holstein – 1st Place.
• Sam Reiling of Ida Grove – Tie for 2nd and 3rd Place.
• Tatum Shepherd of Schaller – Tie for 2nd and 3rd Place.
• Abby Bergman of Arthur – 5th Place.
• Lyli Morgan of Schleswig – 4th Place.
PeeWee Division:
• Sophie Morgan of Schleswig – Tie for 1st and 2nd Place.
• Liz Martin of Cherokee – Tie for 1st and 2nd Place.
• Izzi Miller of Denison – 3rd Place.
A few of the club’s sponsors are Wall Lake Lumber, Iowa State Bank, Broadway Dental, and Designs by Jamee. Fun Days are open to the public. Club members invite horse enthusiasts to join them – either participating or simply watching an afternoon of family fun.
Plan to attend our third Fun Day on July 12 at 1:30 p.m. and the fourth and final Fun Day on Aug. 2, at 1:30 p.m. at the clubgrounds located north of Lake View at the intersection of Rolf Avenue and 290th Street. Check out the Lake Riders Saddle Club on Facebook.
