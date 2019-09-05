The Lake Riders Saddle Club, Lake View, held its Forth and Final Fun Day of the year on Aug. 25 at the clubgrounds. The winners and participates for the day were:
Senior Division:
• Sherry Reiling of Ida Grove – 2nd Place
• Liz Cooley of Smithland
• Barry Bergman of Arthur – 1st Place
• Holly Wampler of Sac City – 3rd Place Tie
• Stacy Raasch of Odebolt
• Will Reiling of Ida Grove
• Kay Luscombe of Holstein – 3rd Place Tie
Junior Division:
• Abby Bergman of Arthur – 3rd Place Tie
• Lyli Morgan of Schleswig – 2nd Place
• Kiara Luscombetof Holstein – 1st Place Tie
• Sam Reiling of Ida Grove – 3rd Place Tie
• Shaina Wunschel of Ida Grove – 1st Place Tie
PeeWee Division:
• Sophie Morgan of Schleswig – 3rd Place
• Saige Raasch of Odebolt – 2nd Place
• Marley Boettger of Schleswig – 1st Place
Fun Days include arena events for all ages with prizes awarded. These are open to the public. Horse enthusiasts are invited to join the group – either participating or simply watching an afternoon of family fun. Check out the Lake Riders Saddle Club on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.