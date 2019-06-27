The Lake Riders Saddle Club, Lake View, held its First Fun Day of the year on June 2 at the clubgrounds. The winners for the day were:
Senior Division
• First Place - Patricia Martin of Cherokee
• Second Place – Kay Luscombe of Holstein
• Third Place – Will Reiling of Ida Grove
• Fourth Place – Liz Cooley of Smithland
Junior Division
• First Place – Kiara Luscombe of Holstein
• Second Place – Amber Hofmeister of Ida Grove
• Third Place - Shaina Wunschel of Ida Grove
• Fourth Place – Sam Reiling of Ida Grove
• Fifth Place – Lyli Morgan of Schleswig
PeeWee Division
• First Place – Liz Martin of Cherokee
• Second Place – Saige Raasch of Odebolt
• Third Place – Sophie Morgan of Schleswig
Fun Days include arena events for all ages with prizes awarded. These are open to the public.
