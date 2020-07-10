The Lake Riders Saddle Club, Lake View, held its First Fun Day of the year on June 7 at the club grounds. The winners for the day were:
Senior Division:
Will Reiling of Ida Grove – Second Place
Barry Bergman of Arthur – First Place
Liz Cooley of Smithland – Third Place
Leisha Kragel of Schleswig – Fourth Place
Junior Division:
Kiara Luscombe of Holstein – Third Place
Tatum Shepherd of Schaller – Second Place
Maci Gustavson of Sac City – Fifth Place Tie
Sam Reiling of Ida Grove – First Place
Lyli Morgan of Schleswig – Fourth Place
Abby Bergman of Arthur – Fifth Place Tie
PeeWee Division:
June Jurgensen of Denison – Second Place
Sophie Morgan of Schleswig – First Place (with rider Jaylin Ditmer)
Izzi Miller of Denison – Third Place
Fun Days include arena events for all ages with prizes awarded. These are open to the public. Horse enthusiasts are invited to join them – either participating or simply watching an afternoon of family fun.
The saddle club’s Second Fun Day was held on June 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the club grounds located north of Lake View at the intersection of Rolf Avenue and 290th St. Check out the Lake Riders Saddle Club on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.