Kiron Heritage Day will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Events get underway on Saturday morning at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast sponsored by the American Legion Post 383 and American Legion Auxiliary. There will also be a bake sale.
At 8:30 a.m. there will be the raising of the flags and National Anthem by Jennifer Mink.
A volleyball tournament and Chainsaw Carving by Dusty Buzzard starts at 9 a.m.
Registration for the Car Show will be from 9-11 a.m. Voting for the People’s Choice starts at 11 a.m. and ends at noon. The winners will be announced at 1 p.m.
A rubber chicken throwing contest will be at 10 a.m.
Throughout the day there will be a number of musical performances – Jennifer Mink at 11 a.m., Angie Rosener at noon, Elvis Impersonator – Chris Koch at 1 p.m., and Neil Anders at 6 p.m.
The children’s pedal pull will start at 11:30 a.m.
At 2 p.m. there will be sign painting in the shelter house. There are 20 seats open and the cost is $15.
Starting at 2:30 p.m. is the NWIGTP Garden Tractor and Mini Rod Pull.
There will also be pony rides, antique tractors, Civil War re-enactors, and a bouncy house.
Admission is free, and there are no entry fees. Head to Kiron on Saturday for fun for the whole family.
The event is organized by the Kiron Heritage Association. For more information, visit www.kironheritagedays.com.
