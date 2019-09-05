Congressman Steve King announces that he will be hosting a town hall meeting in Monona County on Friday, Sept. 6. The town hall is open to the public and to the media.
The Monona County Town Hall will be held in Onawa at the Onawa Public Library, located at 707 Iowa Ave. The town hall will run from 9-10 a.m.
King has pledged to hold a town hall in each of the 39 counties in the fourth Congressional District this year, and, as scheduled, this town hall will be the 37th King will have hosted in the district since January.
