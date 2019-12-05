Keep Iowa Beautiful will award three $1,000 scholarships to Iowa high school seniors in 2020 who plan to enroll in an Iowa college or university.
The scholarships are in honor of three pioneers in KIB’s 20-year history:
• Bob Byers, Educator – Through Byers’ leadership, KIB’s Litter-Free School Campus program was started in Northwest Iowa. His dedication to young people and environmental concerns was a driving force encouraging young people to help improve their community.
• William Fultz, KIB founding board member and artist – Fultz started an advertising agency that became the largest agricultural advertising agency in the world.
• Gerald Schnepf, KIB founding executive director – Schnepf ‘s career spanned 50 years of making Iowa a better place to live, work and raise a family.
The Byers scholarship is supporting high school students who plan to enroll and study environmental science, community development, landscape architecture or architecture (historical emphasis) or community planning and sustainability.
The Schnepf scholarship will be awarded to a senior who has a record of community service and a desire to continue to support and contribute to the enhancement of the place they live and work. College programs could include community and regional planning and volunteer management.
The Fultz scholarship will be awarded to a senior planning on studying communications, public relations and/or marketing.
“KIB seeks to foster positive values in younger generations and reinforce them in older generations. We encourage respect for home, neighborhood, community and state,” said Kevin Techau, KIB Executive Director.
For more information or to apply online, go to keepiowabeautiful.org/grants-awards/scholarship.
Applications are due Jan. 31, 2020, with notification in March. All award recipients will be invited to a ceremony in the Governor’s Office in Des Moines in March/April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.