Cara Kastner, of Schleswig was named to Buena Vista University’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Kastner was among more than 500 students who were named to the list.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
Buena Vista University is located in Storm Lake.
