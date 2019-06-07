Wednesday, June 5 – Chicken Cacciatore, Au Gratin Rotini, Brussels Sprouts, Wheat Bread, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Friday, June 7 – Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Capri Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Apricot Halves, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Monday, June 10 – Sausage w/Onions & Peppers, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli, Multi Grain Bread, Apricots, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, June 12 – Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Friday, June 14 - Father’s Day – Honey Baked Chicken, Whipped Potatoes w/Gravy, Green Peas, Dinner Roll, Apple Pie, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Monday, June 17 – Salisbury Beef, Baked Potato, Spinach, Multi-Grain Bread, Strawberry Applesauce, Coffee, Milk, Margarine (2), Sour Cream

Wednesday, June 19 – Chicken Supreme, Whole Kernel Corn, Zucchini & Tomatoes, Multi-Grain Bread, Ambrosia Pudding, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Friday, June 21 – Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato, Potato Salad, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Peaches, Coffee, Milk

Monday, June 24 – Beef & Noodles Casserole, Green Peas, Sliced Carrots, Multi Grain Bread, Sliced Pears, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, June 26 – Taco Meat, Lettuce & Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Mexican Rice, Mixed Beans, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Seasoned Fruit, Coffee, Milk, Taco Sauce & Sour Cream

Friday, June 28 – Liver & Onions or Beef w/Onion Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Oatmeal Cookie, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

