With the warmer temperatures, the Mapleton Pool has been a busy destination for kids. The pool has received a number of updates/improvements, including a new diving board, rocking chairs, a lifeguard chair, and two umbrellas for lifeguard chairs.
Inside the pool house there are new stools and a microwave.
The pool is looking into a basketball hoop and working towards a goal to purchase a little tiger water slide for the kiddie pool.
