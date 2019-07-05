Wednesday, July 3 – Independence Day Meal. Pulled BBQ Pork, Au Gratin Potatoes, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Strawberry Shortcake, Coffee, Milk
Friday, July 5 – Closed
Monday, July 8 – Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Sliced Carrots, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Wednesday, July 10 – Pork Loin, Pork Sauce, Au Gratin Potatoes, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Friday, July 12 – Baked Chicken Breast, Blackberry BBQ Sauce, Whole Kernel Corn, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Monday, July 15 – Open Face Roast Beef Sandwich, Whipped Potatoes w/Gravy, Italian Vegetable Blend, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Wednesday, July 17 – Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato, Pinto Beans, Whole Kernel Corn, Tortilla Chips, Rocky Road Pudding, Milk, Taco Sauce & Sour Cream
Friday, July 19 – Baked Chicken Breast, Tomato Basil Sauce, Country Potatoes, Cabbage, Multi Grain Bread, Applesauce, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Monday, July 22 – Sausage w/Onions & Peppers, Baby Red Potatoes, Green Beans, Hot Dog Bun, Mandarin Oranges, Coffee, Milk, Ketchup & Mustard
Wednesday, July 24 – BBQ, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Wheat Bread, Fruited Gelatin, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Friday, July 26 – Cranberry Chicken Salad, Green Pea Salad, Potato Chips, Croissant, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Coffee, Milk
Monday, July 29 – Country Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Bread, Apricot Halves, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
Wednesday, July 31 – Swiss Steak, Mashed Red Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Wheat Bread, Spice Cake, Coffee, Milk, Margarine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.