Wednesday, July 3 – Independence Day Meal. Pulled BBQ Pork, Au Gratin Potatoes, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Strawberry Shortcake, Coffee, Milk

Friday, July 5 – Closed

Monday, July 8 – Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Sliced Carrots, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, July 10 – Pork Loin, Pork Sauce, Au Gratin Potatoes, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Friday, July 12 – Baked Chicken Breast, Blackberry BBQ Sauce, Whole Kernel Corn, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Monday, July 15 – Open Face Roast Beef Sandwich, Whipped Potatoes w/Gravy, Italian Vegetable Blend, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, July 17 – Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato, Pinto Beans, Whole Kernel Corn, Tortilla Chips, Rocky Road Pudding, Milk, Taco Sauce & Sour Cream

Friday, July 19 – Baked Chicken Breast, Tomato Basil Sauce, Country Potatoes, Cabbage, Multi Grain Bread, Applesauce, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Monday, July 22 – Sausage w/Onions & Peppers, Baby Red Potatoes, Green Beans, Hot Dog Bun, Mandarin Oranges, Coffee, Milk, Ketchup & Mustard

Wednesday, July 24 – BBQ, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Wheat Bread, Fruited Gelatin, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Friday, July 26 – Cranberry Chicken Salad, Green Pea Salad, Potato Chips, Croissant, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Coffee, Milk

Monday, July 29 – Country Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Bread, Apricot Halves, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, July 31 – Swiss Steak, Mashed Red Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Wheat Bread, Spice Cake, Coffee, Milk, Margarine

