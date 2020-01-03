Friday, Jan. 3 – Baked Chicken Breast, Tomato Basil Sauce, Baked Potato, Mixed Veges, Wheat Bread, Chocolate Chip Brownie, Coffee, Milk, Margarine (2) Sour Cream

Monday, Jan. 6 –Breaded Pollock, Cheesy Potatoes, Green Beans, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce, Margarine

Wednesday, Jan. 8 – Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Applesauce, Milk, Ketchup, Mustard

Friday, Jan. 10 – Beef Chili, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Cinnamon Roll, Milk, Margarine (2), Sour Cream, Salad Dressing

Monday, Jan. 13 – Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, California Vege Blend, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Breaded Fish Fillet, Parslied Potatoes, Stewed Tomatoes, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Mandarin Oranges, Milk, Tartar Sauce

Friday, Jan. 17 – Salisbury Beef, Baked Sweet Potato, Cauliflower w/Cheese, Wheat Roll, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Milk, Margarine

Monday, Jan. 20 – Cheese Omelet, Hashbrown Casserole, Spiced Apples, Cinnamon Roll, Orange Juice, Milk, Margarine

Wednesday, Jan. 22 – Beef Goulash, Green Peas, Tossed Salad, Breadstick, Brownie, Milk, Salad Dressing

Friday, Jan. 24 – Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Mandarin Oranges, Milk, Margarine

Monday, Jan. 27 – Breaded Pollock, Scalloped Potatoes, Broccoli, Wheat Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce, Margarine

Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Pork, BBQ Sauce, Au Gratin Potatoes, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

Friday, Jan. 31 – Baked Chicken Breast, Chicken Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Lima Beans, Wheat Bread, Carnival Cookie, Milk, Margarine

