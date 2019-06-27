Robert Swan, a magician from Gravity, presented a magic program at the Charter Oak Public Library on Tuesday, June 18. Over 35 children and adults attended the program that included live animals. Everyone, young and old, was amazed at the magic tricks, trying to figure out how did he do that. Refreshments were served to those attending the program, which was provided by the Friends of the Library.
The Magic of Tim Stolba performed at the Mapleton Community Center on Monday, June 24. The show was presented by the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library and sponsored by the Fisher Whiting Friends of the Library. A crowd of over 55 people of all ages enjoyed the show.
