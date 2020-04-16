Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Week is April 13-18. Iowa’s 100 county extension offices will host activities throughout the week to thank Iowans for their support of extension efforts throughout the state to build a strong Iowa.
“ISU Extension and Outreach is always serving Iowans. This celebration is one way we say thank you to the many volunteers, community leaders, organizations, agencies, and other partners who support our work in Crawford County,” said Terry Torneton, Regional Director.
“ISU Extension and Outreach engages Iowans in solving today’s problems and planning for tomorrow. We support what Iowans value: a strong Iowa,” Torneton said.
For example, Iowans value clean water, so ISU Extension and Outreach educates farmers and commercial manure applicators. They learn about proper manure storage, nutrient retention, safe application and more so they can protect the environment.
Iowans value a safe food supply, so ISU Extension and Outreach educates foodservice professionals with ServSafe, a certified food protection manager course. Participants are well qualified to implement essential food safety practices in foodservice establishments in local communities.
Iowans value sound rural economies, so ISU Extension and Outreach builds skills in business owners, entrepreneurs, volunteers, and other local leaders and government officials. They are improving their capacity to increase community economic development.
Iowans value young people ready to lead, so ISU Extension and Outreach reaches K-12 youth through 4-H. These programs prepare youth for higher education and careers as they build STEM, communication, leadership and other skills.
ISU Extension and Outreach is part of the federal Cooperative Extension Service – a network of more than 100 land-grant institutions, including Iowa State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture serving communities and counties across the United States. Every county in Iowa has an elected extension council that decides how to support ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs at the county level.
For more information about ISU Extension and Outreach, visit www.extension.iastate.edu or contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Crawford County office.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider. For the full non-discrimination statement or accommodation inquiries, go to www.extension.iastate.edu/diversity/ext.
