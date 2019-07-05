Livestock producers and service providers can learn how to use the Revised Universal Soil Loss Equation 2 (RUSLE2) and the Iowa Phosphorus Index in nutrient and manure management plans during a workshop on Thursday, July 25.
The workshop is hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
RUSLE2 software calculates soil loss for a given field, which is needed for figuring out the Iowa Phosphorus Index.
The RUSLE2 workshop will be held July 25 at the ISU Extension and Outreach Polk County office in Altoona. The workshop runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The introductory level workshop provides hands-on software orientation, including an introduction to the operating parameters, selection of input values, and developing and saving management operations for RUSLE2.
Additionally, real field examples will be used to determine risk calculations of the Iowa Phosphorus Index and how to incorporate these numbers into manure and nutrient management planning requirements.
Manure management planning, soil sampling requirements, common errors and the DNR’s review process also will be discussed. An orientation into the new soil loss calculation software, WEPP – Water Erosion Prediction Project, will also be provided.
The workshop will be taught by Don Corrington, USDA-NRCS; Kapil Arora and Dan Andersen, agriculture and biosystems engineering specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach; and Jeremy Klatt, Iowa DNR.
“Nutrient and manure management plans require updated RULSE2 and P-Index calculations every four years, and this workshop will be a great refresher for those producers who develop their own plans or for consultants who are new to this planning process,” said Arora.
The cost is to register is reduced if registered by July 19. The fee includes handout materials, RUSLE2 software, refreshments and lunch. Because software will be provided, participants are required to bring a Microsoft Windows compatible laptop equipped with a USB drive and Microsoft Excel software, as well as the administrator password to the computer in order to install software.
The workshop is limited to 30 participants and walk-in attendees are not allowed. Certified Crop Advisor Credits (5SW, 1 NM) are available.
The agenda, registration instructions, location directions and additional workshop details are available on the RUSLE2 Workshop website. Participants can register online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.