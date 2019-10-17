Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Crawford County is offering a food safety training for food service managers on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the ISU Extension and Outreach Office in Denison.
“Certification in ServSafe meets the new 2019 Iowa Food Code requirements to have a certified food protection manager in all establishments,” said Ann Parker, class instructor and ISU Extension and Outreach Nutrition and Wellness Specialist. “We live in a time when food safety hazards and risks are prevalent. Serving safe food is mandatory. This eight-hour program aims to train food service professionals about food safety requirements and best practices to meet them.”
According to Parker, the program is based on the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafetm certification program and the Iowa Food Code. The class is beneficial for foodservice managers from all areas such as schools, restaurants, convenience stores, child care, and senior meal sites and health care. Participants will receive a copy of the “ServSafe Manager” training manual and will take the ServSafe certification exam.
The deadline to register for the Nov. 5 class is on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Register online at register.extension.iastate.edu/servsafe.
For more information about the program, contact ISU Extension and Outreach-Crawford County at 712-263-4697.
