Crawford County will offer the Certified Handlers Continuing Instruction Course on Wednesday, March 11. The program will be shown across Iowa through the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program.
The local attendance site is at 35 S. Main St. in Denison. To obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Crawford County by calling 712-263-4697. There is a fee to attend.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for certified handlers. Topics to be covered include safe handling and storage, personal protective equipment, laws and regulations, and secondary containment requirements.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP team can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.
