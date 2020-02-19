Four officers were elected during the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Monona County Extension Council organizational meeting Jan. 21. The nine-member county extension council annually elects officers to comply with Iowa law.
Leland Hathaway of Turin is the newly elected chairperson. Hathaway will preside at all meetings of the county extension council, have authority to call special meetings, and perform duties as performed and exercised by a chairperson of a board of directors of a corporation.
Brian Hobbs of Whiting was elected vice chairperson.
Randy Stanislav of Blencoe was elected secretary and has the responsibility of keeping the minutes of all county extension council meetings and signing required papers for the council.
The council elected Laura Neldeberg of Whiting to the treasurer position. The treasurer has charge of all of the funds of the county extension council and receives, deposits, pays, and disburses. The treasurer insures an accurate record of receipts and disbursements and submits reports to the county extension council.
As elected officials, the county extension council is the governing body of ISU Extension and Outreach. The county extension council hires county staff, manages the county extension budget of approximately $200,000, and helps determine programming.
In partnership with ISU Extension and Outreach, the council provides educational opportunities that bring university resources to the needs of the county and region. Local county extension programs include the 4-H and Youth Development program, Iowa Master Gardeners, and Pesticide Applicators continuing education
The county extension office is located at 119 Iowa Ave. in Onawa. To learn more about ISU Extension and Outreach in Monona County, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/monona.
