Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Clay County and the Clay County Fair officially announced that there will be no district livestock shows or communication events this year. Local Clay County 4-H and FFA members will still have the opportunity to exhibit animals in a local Clay County-only show, with details to be announced at a later date.
Clay County Extension Council Chair Gary Johnson said that the decision was very difficult and required a great deal of collaboration between the extension council, ISU Extension and Outreach staff, and the Clay County Fair. Ultimately the decision was made to cancel district shows for 2020 in order to keep youth participants’, families’, and community members’ health and safety at the forefront.
“This was an extremely difficult decision for the Clay County Extension Council, staff and the Clay County Fair to make and one that we did not take lightly,” Johnson said. “After reviewing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Iowa 4-H, ultimately, there was not a safe alternative that would allow us to accommodate a district show this year.”
Local ISU Extension and Outreach staff members are currently developing a schedule and guidance for the Clay County-only 4-H and FFA Livestock Shows, County Youth Coordinator Isabel Dehrkoop explained.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding that our 4-H and FFA members and their families are showing us as we make plans during these unprecedented times,” Dehrkoop said. “Our ISU Extension and Outreach staff, as well as the Clay County Fair staff, are committed to providing a different, but equally valuable, experience for Clay County youth this September. Please stay tuned for further updates coming soon.”
Dehrkoop says that the 4-H and FFA shows will be done at the fairgrounds, in partnership with the Clay County Fair staff, led by Clay County Fair CEO/Manager Jeremy Parsons.
“A cornerstone of ‘The World’s Greatest County Fair’ has always been 4-H/FFA competition,” Parsons said. “Even though we can’t have a Fair this year, we are excited that our great partners at ISU Extension and Outreach Clay County have found a way to still give Clay County youth the opportunity to showcase their blue ribbon here at the fairgrounds this fall. We will look forward to partnering with them to make the event a success.”
Johnson, Dehrkoop and Parsons all want to stress that the decisions made thus far have been made with the public’s health and safety as the top priority. However, they cannot wait to welcome the public to the “World’s Greatest County Fair” in 2021.
Additional details about the Clay County 4-H and FFA livestock shows will be announced soon. For further information, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Clay County office at 712-262-2264 or xclay@iastate.edu.
