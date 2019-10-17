Iowa State University in Ames announces scholarships awarded by the College of Human Sciences and affiliated academic units to undergraduate students for the 2019-20 academic year.
Morgan Kierscht of Moorhead, who is studying Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies, received the Hazel Hosler Clawson Scholarship.
More than $1.3 million in student scholarships are offered each year by the College of Human Sciences and its academic units, in addition to monies awarded by Iowa State at the university level.
Programs in the College of Human Sciences focus on fields of study that expand human potential and improve people’s lives.
Students in the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences prepare to work in fields that impact the health, wellbeing, and education of individuals throughout the lifespan to advance families, schools, and communities. Scholars and practitioners in these fields work together to expand human potential and improve people’s lives.
The college encompasses academic units that include the School of Education and four departments, including apparel, events, and hospitality management; food science and human nutrition; human development and family studies; and kinesiology and health. In partnership with Human Sciences Extension and Outreach, these units provide outreach to improve the daily lives of Iowans and others around the world.
