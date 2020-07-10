More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List.
Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work.
Students from your area receiving the honor include:
• Bryce Stephen Kafton of Mapleton, second year, Agricultural Systems Technology.
• Alvin D. Pegram of Mapleton, third year, Agricultural Business.
• Jacob Daniel Schaffer of Mapleton, fourth year, Finance.
• Emmalee Ann Scott of Mapleton, second year, Pre-Business.
• Danielle Rose Steffes of Mapleton, fourth year, Graphic Design.
• Michael Thomas Swanson of Mapleton, fourth year, Accounting.
• Jessica Esta Meseck of Charter Oak, second year, Veterinary Medicine.
• Kambrie Jordan Dau of Schleswig, second year, Elementary Education.
• Jena Louise Nahnsen of Schleswig, fourth year, Music.
• Josie Marie Schultz of Schleswig, fourth year, Kinesiology and Health.
• Whitney Grace Weiss of Schleswig, third year, Mathematics.
• Caleb Lee Clemon of Soldier, fourth year, Agricultural Business.
• Mandy Mae Meseck of Ute, fourth year, Criminal Justice.
• Emily P. Boettger of Arion, fourth year, Agricultural Biochemistry.
• Connor Grady Garrett of Arion, fourth year, Agronomy.
• Alec Charles Hast of Dow City, fourth year, Marketing.
• Macy R. Waldemar of Deloit, fourth year, Marketing.
• Evan Lee Christensen of Whiting,fourth year, Software Engineering.
• Jacob Michael Hall of Whiting, fourth year, Industrial Design.
• Allison Ann Stokes of Whiting, second year, Open Option (LAS).
