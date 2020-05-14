With all the chaos surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to continue being active to manage our physical and emotional health.
This year, Live Healthy Iowa Kids has expanded participation in “Go The Distance May,” presented by GreenState Credit Union, to include families and households with a goal of reaching 30,000 Iowans.
This year’s Go The Distance May event will provide a fun, free opportunity for families and households to get moving together.
It’s simple to take part.
1. PLAN your 30-minute activity. Walking and running are great, but let’s get creative for this special event. Make your own fitness stations, build an obstacle course, plan an outdoor scavenger hunt, explore a nearby trail! Did we hear someone say dance party?!
2. REGISTER ONLINE at www.livehealthyiowakids.org to be part of the statewide event
3. SHARE your registered activity on social media, tagging Live Healthy Iowa and using #GoTheDistanceMay, or submit photos via email to info@livehealthyiowa.org.
Go The Distance is open the entire month, so choose the day and time that works best for you!
Live Healthy Iowa can’t wait to reward your efforts with prize drawings for participants.
Let’s get moving, together.
For more information at registration, visit www.livehealthyiowakids.org.
