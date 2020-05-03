During a press conference on Monday, April 27, Governor Kim Reynolds loosened coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties starting Friday, May 1.
Restaurants, fitness centers, malls, libraries, race tracks, and some retail establishments can open on May 1 with some restrictions, including reopening at 50% of normal operating capacity to ensure adequate spacing of groups.
The restriction on religious and spiritual gatherings will be lifted, but social distancing and health guidelines must be followed.
All must ensure social distancing and increased hygiene practices are followed, and abide by other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The proclamation does not reopen bars, theaters, casinos and gaming facilities, social and fraternal clubs, senior citizen centers, playgrounds, campgrounds, swimming pools, salons/barbershops, medical spas, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities, and massage therapy. These establishments will remain closed until May 15.
Social gatherings should continue to be limited to 10 or fewer people.
Iowans with pre-existing conditions and those older than 65 are encouraged to continue to limit their activities outside of their home.
One of the counties not included in the reopening is Woodbury County. On Monday, the Siouxland District Health reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, which brings the county’s total to 606 cases.
As of Monday, the total of positives cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa is at 5,868, and 127 deaths have been reported. On a per capita basis, one in every 82 Iowans has been tested for COVID-19.
