A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 Dean's List.
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Students listed below are from your area.
Students from the area recognized for their academic achievement include: • Jacob Daniel Schaffer of Mapleton, third year, Finance.
• Danielle Rose Steffes of Mapleton, third year, Graphic Design.
• Kambrie Jordan Dau of Schleswig, first year, Elementary Education.
• Jena Louise Nahnsen of Schleswig, fourth year, Music.
• Caleb Lee Clemon of Soldier, third year, Agricultural Business.
• Jesse Tyler Hupp of Soldier, third year, Industrial Engineering.
• Jessica Esta Meseck of Charter Oak, first year, Veterinary Medicine.
• Mandy Mae Meseck of Ute, fourth year, Criminal Justice Studies.
Iowa State University is located in Ames.
