A virtual commencement ceremony was held this spring at Iowa State University in Ames to honor the nearly 5,100 graduates who earned degrees. The traditional on-campus celebrations were moved online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
University leaders recorded three commencement ceremonies to honor graduates.
Following are graduates from the area:
• Michael Swanson of Mapleton, Bachelor of Science, Accounting and Finance
• Brittney Fredericks of Denison, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics
• Meg Holtz of Whiting, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology and Biology (AGLS)
• Wendy Hawley of Vail, Bachelor of Science, Child, Adult, and Family Services
• Cole Lingle of Manilla, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering
• Emily Juhl of Irwin, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Biochemistry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.