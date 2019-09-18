Iowa state parks have set Saturday, Sept. 28, as annual Volunteer Day, when Iowans are invited to lend a hand at more than 40 parks hosting cleanup events.
Volunteer activities will focus on prepping for the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Iowa state park system in 2020. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is working with several organizations to create park improvements and plan activities for the centennial event.
Clean-up efforts will be unique for each park depending on cleanup needs, but may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, planting trees, clearing trails, and more.
Citizens interested in volunteering can learn more online at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.