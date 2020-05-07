The Iowa State Fair, Pioneer, and media sponsors Iowa Farmer Today and the WHO radio BIG SHOW are seeking entries for the 2020 Way We Live Award.
The Way We Live Award, in its 12th year of recognizing outstanding farm families, will award six Iowa families who exemplify hard-working farm values and a love for the occupation of farming. So far, the Way We Live Award has been given to 69 well-deserving Iowa families.
To enter your family or someone you know, submit an entry form that describes how living on a farm and choosing the occupation of farming has shaped the family’s life.
All entries must include a family picture that illustrates the family’s commitment to their farming operation. Entry forms can be printed or filled out on the Iowa State Fair website, www.iowastatefair.org/participate/way-we-live-award. All entries must be postmarked or submitted by June 1.
Winners will receive a prize package, including $250 cash, Iowa State Fair admission, a parking pass, food vouchers, a one-night stay courtesy of the Holiday Inn Downtown Mercy Campus, and recognition in the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center during the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 13-23.
Eligible families must be residents of Iowa, and the farming operation can be centered around any agricultural commodity. Families may be entered by a member of the family or by others.
Applications must be submitted online (www.iowastatefair.org) or postmarked by June 1 and sent to Iowa State Fair, Emily Wynn, P.O. Box 57130, Des Moines, IA 50317-0003, or e-mail all materials to ewynn@iowastatefair.org.
For a listing of previous winners, visit www.iowastatefair.org/participate/way-we-live-award.
