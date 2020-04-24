Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Friday, April 17, that Iowa schools will be closed for the reminder of the school year. Schools in the area have been closed since March 16.
MVAO Superintendent Jeff Thelander said MVAO will continue to provide voluntary learning activities and learning opportunities for all students through the end of May with specific details about continued learning plan coming soon.
Charter Oak-Ute Superintendent Adam Eggeling said, “I know that this decision by Governor Reynolds has caused a great deal of concern and disappointment for our students, staff, and families. The pandemic arrived quickly, and when we first were directed to close our school buildings in March, we did not realize it would be the last time we would see our students or colleagues in person this school year. Please know that we share in your disappointment.”
COU’s the last day of school for students was scheduled for Thursday, May 28.
Eggeling added COU will continue with learning opportunities until that date. He encourages all families to keep their students engaged in these activities to ensure learning continues to take place through the end of the school year.
All three schools, MVAO, COU, and Schleswig will continue their meal programs.
The announcement of closing schools also includes the cancellation of all spring sports seasons: track and field, golf, tennis, and soccer.
“While we are disappointed that student-athletes will not have the opportunity to compete this spring, we remain committed to our primary goal of keeping students, coaches, officials, and communities safe,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a press release.
More information regarding the summer sports season will be provided by June 1. Practice, competition, and postseason dates will be announced when they become available.
Thelander said the MVAOCOU junior/senior prom is now rescheduled for Saturday, June 27. If it is determined that social distancing restrictions must go through June, then prom will have to be cancelled.
Graduation for the MVAOCOU Class of 2020 is now rescheduled to Sunday, July 12, at 2 p.m.
“Ideally, we would be in a time and place by then where we can stage a traditional graduation ceremony. If we cannot, then we will be offering some form of graduation for our students and families that day, whether it be a virtual graduation ceremony or some type of hybrid,” Thelander said. “Of course all of this depends on social distancing limitations and our first priority will always be safety for our community. We want our students and families to know that we will have some form of graduation on July 12.”
The governor said the state also waiving the school start date requirements for the 2020-2021 school year so districts can start earlier this fall.
Update on COVID-19 Cases
At her press conference on Monday, April 20, Governor Reynolds said the total of positive cases is now at 3,159. There are a total of 22,661 negative tests. There has been a total of 79 deaths from COVID-19.
A number of new cases over the past few days have been due to outbreaks at meat processing plants around the state.
Here are the updated numbers for counties around the area:
• Monona County: 7 (the additional case was a female age 41-60. Not travel-relate, community spread is suspected)
• Crawford County: 6
• Harrison County: 15
• Woodbury County: 44
• Ida County: 0
Organizers of the Des Moines Register’s RAGBRAI event announced on Monday, April 20, the ride will not take place this year and will return in 2021. The route will remain the same and start in LeMars.
