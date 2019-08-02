By Jeff Morgan
Iowa Culture Wire
Iowans have come up with some pretty bird-brained fundraisers over the years.
When RAGBRAI rolled through Dallas Center a few years ago, folks placed bets on Chicken Poop Bingo and watched the birds leave “surprises” on a numbered grid. In the early 1990s, anyone who donated to WOI public radio got to name a chicken at Living History Farms. (Whenever a donor showed up to visit, a staffer called out the bird’s name and pointed to whichever one happened to look up: “Oh, there it is! It’s that one over there.”)
But Iowa’s most famous fowl fundraiser was a scrawny little rooster named Jack Pershing, who is on triumphant (taxidermy) display at the Rolling Hills Bank in Casey, straight west of Des Moines. The old bird is part of a temporary exhibit for the town’s sesquicentennial festival, July 12-14.
“Everybody thinks he’s pretty cool,” banker Emily Wedemeyer said.
Jack’s overnight rise to celebrity status began just about a century ago, on Dec. 15, 1917, when local auctioneers Ed Meinkey and D.R. Jones were gathering items to auction off in support of the American Red Cross during World War I.
Mark Dunkerson, a farmer from nearby Fontanelle, wanted to contribute something for the auction that night but could spare only a chicken.
“I don’t have much to offer,” Dunkerson told the auctioneers, according to an account the Audubon County Journal published years later in 1944. “But there are a couple of roosters in that little flock of chickens. You could have one of them, if that would help any.”
Meinkey and Jones searched the barnyard, found an unhappy brown-black rooster in a yeast box and enlisted him for the auction with relatively low expectations. As the Audubon County Journal put it, “A scrub rooster is a scrub rooster – just that – and, as an article of value, is reckoned somewhat lightly.”
But this was for a good cause, after all, so someone made a 50-cent bid.
“Sold,” Jones said. “Here’s your bird. Come and get him.”
The buyer, however, thought the rooster was “too darn cantankerous to take home,” so he told the auctioneer to sell it again, according to a colorful account on an Adair County tourism website.
“The rooster was sold over and over as the crowd quickly got into the spirit of this new twist in sale activities. Bidding on the rooster became a game with one rule – no one could keep the rooster for more than five minutes. When the evening ended, the sale and resale of the little rooster in the cramped yeast box netted $292 for Red Cross coffers.” – Atlantic News-Telegraph, Oct. 31, 1986.
Jones, the auctioneer, named the bird Jack Pershing in honor of Gen. John “Black Jack” Pershing, a hero of the war’s Western Front, and soon enough, people across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota quickly learned about “Jack and Jones.”
For the next several months, the famous duo traveled the three states, coaxing a “stream of cash and checks from the laughing, weeping, war-frenzied throngs. While Jack, seemingly appreciative of the demands and dignity of his new station (and without a moment’s training), perched proudly on Jones’ shoulder, cocked his head understandingly, and mingled his shrill tones with the cheering crowds by crowing lustily, Jones unloosed his inspired eloquence in a plea for action.” – Audubon County Journal, March 23, 1944.
In a friendly rivalry, the people of Exira invited the pair to town in hopes of breaking the Audubon record of $3,255. By the end of the Exira auction, locals had raised more than $7,000 for Jack. The rooster was so popular, in fact, that Jones posed for a photograph with the bird perched on his shoulder, and hundreds of copies were distributed to the auction buyers as souvenirs.
By the war’s end, Jack and Jones had traveled more than 8,000 miles together, mostly by train, and raised for the Red Cross more than $40,000, the equivalent of $835,000 in today’s dollars.
In November 1918, Jones retired Jack to the bird’s farm near Casey and returned to regular work at his auction company. In May 1919, while Jack “was yet plump, and husky, and handsome, he was humanely put to death” and mounted by taxidermist E.C. Wilson of Exira, according to the Audubon County Journal.
In January 1920, Jack was presented to the Iowa State Historical Department and given a permanent roost on the second floor of the old State Historical Building where he presided over other World War I artifacts for nearly 70 years.
More recently, Jack was pressed into service to raise money for the Red Cross September 11th Disaster Relief Fund. The beloved bird brought in more than $1,800 before returning to his glass case at the State Historical Museum of Iowa.
During the Casey sesquicentennial, he’ll help raise money for the local food pantry.
“It’s amazing,” farmer Mark Dunkerson’s great-grandson Ted Wallace of Greenfield said. “It’s so interesting once you get to talking about it… They raised that kind of money from somebody who had nothing.”
(This article was provided by the Iowa Culture Wire, a free service of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.)
