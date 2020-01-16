Iowa PBS will present exclusive statewide coverage of the 2020 Iowa State Dance Team Championships on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. The two-hour program showcases highlights of all the winning routines and busy backstage action. The competition will be rebroadcast Sunday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m.
Approximately 5,000 of Iowa’s best young dancers showcased their talents in what is considered to be one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious events of its kind. Teams from 254 high schools and 24 colleges competed for state championship top honors. The dance championships were held in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall last month on Dec. 5-6.
The competition has showcased the talents of Iowa’s young dancers for more than four decades. Teams performed more than 600 routines in a variety of categories, including pom, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, kick, lyrical, prop, novelty, color guard, co-ed and all male. Judging criteria is based on appearance, choreography, execution, technique and showmanship.
In this year’s special features, Iowa PBS takes viewers behind the scenes with the Clayton Ridge High School dance team, which earned a top academic award with their 4.00 grade point average. The program also features an interview with Holly Reimer, who talks about how dancing on the Pella Forte High School and University of Iowa dance teams helped her achieve her dream of becoming a professional dancer.
Hosts for this two-hour, fast-paced and spirited finals coverage are Andrea Dana, executive director of the Iowa State Dance Team Association; Lois Turnage, board president of the ISDTA; and Scott Enyart, dance championships event announcer.
Viewers can also visit iowapbs.org to watch the 2020 Iowa State Dance Team Championships as well as exclusive features and behind-the-scenes moments.
Learn more at iowapbs.org.
