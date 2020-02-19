The 2019 Iowa Junior Duck Stamp Contest winners will be on display now through Feb. 27 at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.
Visit the center to see some amazing artwork from students in grades K-12. The exhibit includes 36 pieces of artwork of Iowa’s first, second, and third place winners.
Olivia Payne, a 14-year old from Knoxville, was awarded the 2019 Iowa Best of Show winner. Payne’s entry was a Ruddy Duck done in colored pencil. Her original artwork was sent to Washington, D.C., to participate in the national contest and is now traveling the United States as part of the best of show winners from all 50 states and displayed in the 2020 Junior Duck Stamp Calendar.
The Junior Duck Stamp Contest is modeled after the Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, commonly known as the “Duck Stamp.” The competition is held annually and all students in grades K-12 may participate in the contest.
The Federal Junior Duck Stamp Program, managed in Iowa by DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge in Missouri Valley, is a conservation program designed to teach students about waterfowl conservation and wetlands habitat through an art and science-based curriculum.
Entries for the 2020 contest will be accepted anytime, but must be postmarked by March 15. Mail entries to the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, Attn: Junior Duck, 1434 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.
For more information about the contest, contact Alyssa Lu at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge at 402-676-3652.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.