MVAOCOU Jazz Coalition gets invitation to Iowa Jazz Championship
The MVAOCOU Jazz Coalition in early March received a wild card invitation to compete in the Iowa Jazz Championship. This would have been the band’s third consecutive appearance at the championship, coming off of a Class 2A Runner-Up last year.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 situation, the 2020 Iowa Jazz Championships have been canceled.
“I know the students are very disappointed that they will miss the opportunity and experience of performing at the Iowa Jazz Championships,” said David Kovarna, band director. “I feel especially heartbroken for the seniors who worked hard to earn the invitation in their last year, but will not have the opportunity to perform in that venue. There is no extra year of eligibility. It’s tough for them to accept, but they will move on to bigger and better things as their lives move forward.”
It is those seniors’ experience that has been the difference for the band this year.
“This year’s band is the most experienced group we’ve had,” Kovarna said.
There are several upperclassmen who have been playing in the jazz band and learning to play jazz for four, five, and six years. Kovarna added that a couple of them have been playing since they were in seventh grade when it was hard to put a full jazz band together.
“That experience helped in the development of our younger members and aided in our overall growth process,” he said.
MVAOCOU Jazz Coalition placed second at the Jazz Championships last year and Kovarna said they learned to enjoy performing and love what they were doing.
Over the last several years, MVAOCOU has started to earn some recognition for playing at a respectable level. However, Kovarna said things really started to click when they started to enjoy our time on the stage.
“Instead of worrying about judges and trophies, we loved playing jazz together and had a good time showing it,” he noted.
This year, the MVAOCOU Jazz Coalition competed in four festivals:
• Triton Jazz Festival – Iowa Central Community College – second place. “We played fairly well for our first festival performance, but we knew we had a lot of work yet to do,” said Kovarna.
• Morningside Jazz Festival – Morningside College – second place. “We made great improvement from our first performance,” said Kovarna. “We began to show the love of performing on stage.”
• NWIBA Jazz Festival – Le Mars – finished outside the top five placings. “We continued to improve, but placed lower than three bands we had placed higher than at Morningside,” stated Kovarna. “There are many great Class 2A bands in northwest Iowa. I’m glad I don’t have to adjudicate them.”
• Hoover Jazz Festival – Des Moines Hoover High School – second place. “We played extremely well at Hoover and had a great time performing,” said Kovarna. “Our second place finish helped solidify our Iowa Jazz Championships invitation.”
MVAOCOU received a wild card invitation to the 2020 Iowa Jazz Championship.
Kovarna said automatic qualifying invitations are earned by placing first or second at your district festival. MVAOCOU failed to earn a placing.
Wildcard consideration is earned in three possible ways.
1) Place third at your district festival.
2) Place higher than an automatic qualifier at an independent festival.
3) Place first at an independent festival with at least 2 bands performing.
“Over the course of the our festival performances, we placed higher than two automatic qualifiers and two other bands under wild card consideration. Those results really helped us earn the invitation,” Kovarna added.
The group’s experience really helped them have a strong start when they began rehearsals in late October.
“However, the tunes we selected had a lot of detail and nuance that needed to be worked out for us to perform at a high level,” Kovarna said. “Even though we could put the tunes together and play them early on, we had to work hard on developing good time and groove, style, articulation, and improvisation.”
The Jazz Coalition consist of seven seniors are Claire Mikkelson, Sydney Fundermann, Alexia Adkins, Lindsey Sisco, Marcus Pegram, Ben Kovarna, and Dawson Bolinger.
MVAOCOU Tune Squad makes it to Iowa Vocal Jazz Championship
The MVAOCOU Tune Squad was having another outstanding year until COVID-19 hit. They were to compete at the Iowa Vocal Jazz Championship on March 24.
With schools being closed through the end of the school year, the Vocal Jazz Championship has been cancelled.
“March 24 would have been Vocal Jazz Championships... and those jazz choir kids knew it and are very disappointed about the whole situation,” Brian Smeltzer, MVAOCOU choir director said.
MVAOCOU won the Class 2A Vocal Jazz Championship last year and returned nine returning members that group, Sydney Fundermann, Ellen Mallory, Loryn Schultz, Abbi Boysen, Lindsey Sisco, Sydney Welte, Katy Krohn, Ben Kovarna, and Marcus Pegram.
“Having that experience is so valuable – they understand the work it takes to get back to that level,” Smeltzer said. “The new members have learned from the example set by those nine. It also helps in going to contests having such an experienced group as they know what it takes to perform at a high level when the pressure is on!”
Their season started on Feb. 10 when they went to the State Jazz Choir Festival in Alta and received a Division I (Superior) rating from all three judges. On Feb. 22, they traveled up to Spirit Lake for the third annual Shake the Lakes competition and for the third year in a row they received first place.
On Feb. 25, the Tune Squad traveled to WITCC in Sioux City to compete in the Lewis and Clark Jazz Festival and received first place. Lindsey Sisco received the Outstanding Soloist award for Class 2A.
“It was right around that time we received the invitation to compete in the Iowa Vocal Jazz Championships again this year,” Smeltzer said. This is the fourth year in a row that the Tune Squad has been invited to the Iowa Vocal Jazz Championships and the 13 out of the last 14 years.
The group was scheduled to compete in the Reiver Jazz Choir Contest in Council Bluffs on March 12, but illness hit the group pretty hard, and they were unable to go. The Coyote Jazz Festival at USD was scheduled for March 17, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Every year is different with a different mix of kids, but the cohesiveness of this year’s group is beyond any group I can think of that I have had. They really care about each other and have pushed each other to achieve at a high level again this year,” Smeltzer said. “Along with that the level of expectation that they have is higher. The recent success we have had has raised what they expect out of themselves, and that’s a really neat thing to see!”
Smeltzer added he gave them a very challenging set of music this year. The group also does everything acapella, which makes it even more difficult.
“I think there are always times of doubt as we work through the music, but perseverance and seeing the process thru has usually paid off,” Smeltzer said. “And we always set the goal of making each performance better than the last, and I think we had accomplished that through our three contests.”
The Tune Squad always took something, even if it is just a little thing, and tried to make it better for the next performance.
“I’m very proud of this group. They have done everything I have asked them to, and they made this set of music their own,” Smeltzer said. “I feel really bad our season is over, but I know there were a lot of great memories made and friendships grown from making music together.”
The music department was scheduled to go on a trip to Chicago at the beginning of May, but it has also been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.