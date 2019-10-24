The Iowa Health Care Association and its divisions the Iowa Center for Assisted Living and the Iowa Center for Home Care announced their 2019-2020 board officers and directors elected during the association’s state convention in Des Moines this week.
Tom Swanson of Maple Heights in Mapleton was elected Vice Chair of the association’s executive committee.
These leaders formulate the long-range goals and objectives of these associations, which represent nursing homes, assisted living programs and home health care providers across Iowa.
“It is an honor to work with such a compassionate and dedicated group of leaders focused on serving others,” said Brent Willett, IHCA president and CEO. “They work every day to help the elderly and most frail residents in their communities. And as a member of our boards, they also share their time, expertise and experience to help ensure all Iowans have access to quality long-term care services.”
IHCA Board of Director members elected included Vice Chair: Tom Swanson, Maple Heights, Mapleton.
ICHC Board of Director members elected included Chair Appointment: Kellie Gee, Heights Home Health, Mapleton.
IHCA, ICAL and ICHC represent more than 770 nursing homes, assisted living programs, home health care providers, residential care facilities, and senior living communities in Iowa. They are affiliated with American Health Care Association, National Center for Assisted Living, and National Association for Home Care and Hospice.
For more information on long-term care in Iowa, visit www.iowahealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.